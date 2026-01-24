18:11
Kyrgyz Republic elected chair of SPECA Programme for 2026

On January 23, the 20th session of the SPECA Governing Council and the second meeting of the SPECA Fund Steering Committee were held in Ashgabat as part of SPECA Week. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the ministry, during these meetings the Kyrgyz Republic was elected Chair of the SPECA Programme for 2026. The chairmanship opens additional opportunities for the country to strengthen its international image, promote national interests, and contribute to the consistent development of the SPECA.

Another important outcome of the meetings was the adoption of the necessary documents for the practical launch of the SPECA Fund. Its activities will also be aimed at implementing projects on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The SPECA Governing Council meets annually and provides overall guidance for the programme, including setting strategic priorities, approving work plans, reviewing reports, and making decisions on the activities of thematic working groups.
