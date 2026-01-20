12:50
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to continue importing electricity in 2026 to cover deficit

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan will continue importing electricity in 2026 to cover the deficit. Deputy Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture and Construction of the Zhogorku Kenesh during a discussion of the draft law «On Renewable Energy Sources.»

According to him, Kyrgyzstan generates 14.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

«The deficit is approximately 4.5 billion kilowatt-hours. In 2025, we covered it through imports. Thus, 4.3 billion kilowatt-hours were imported from neighboring countries. Electricity is sold to the population at a social tariff, and the difference in price is borne by NENK. We will also continue importing electricity this year,» Altynbek Rysbekov added.

He noted that efforts are being made to develop renewable energy sources to cover the deficit. «We are trying to provide favorable conditions to attract investors. There are currently many interested parties. Construction of wind and solar power plants takes up to two years, which will allow for rapid energy production. Therefore, the development of renewable energy remains a priority for us,» the Deputy Minister emphasized.
