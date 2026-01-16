Court extends ban on peaceful assemblies in Pervomaisky district of Bishkek

The Bishkek District Court granted the akimiat’s request and imposed a temporary ban on peaceful assemblies in Pervomaisky district of the capital. The restriction is in effect from January 1 to March 31, 2026, inclusive.

According to the court’s press service, the corresponding decision was made on December 31, 2025. During this period, peaceful assemblies are prohibited throughout the district, with the exception of official state and municipal events, which may only be held in Ala-Too Square.

All other assemblies are allowed to be held in Maxim Gorky park at the intersection of Ryskulov and Isanov Streets.

Restrictions on peaceful assemblies in Bishkek’s central districts have been imposed repeatedly. The first large-scale ban was imposed in 2022 by a decision of the Pervomaisky District Court amid mass protests at diplomatic missions.

In subsequent years, the court regularly extended restrictions, including a ban on rallies in the capital’s center until December 31 of last year, permitting gatherings only in Maxim Gorky park. Courts of first instance and appellate courts upheld the legality of such bans, despite criticism from human rights organizations.