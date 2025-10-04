13:55
Ban on rallies and pickets in Bishkek extended again

The ban on rallies and pickets in Bishkek has been extended again. Azattyk reported, citing the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital.

It is noted that on September 30, the court granted the district administration’s petition to impose restrictions on protests from October 1 to December 31, 2025.

According to the decision, assemblies, rallies, and other public events are prohibited throughout the district. Exceptions are made for official state and municipal events held in Ala-Too Square.

All other rallies and protests are permitted only in Gorky park on Ryskulov Street.

As a reminder, in April, the Bishkek City and Supreme Courts refused to consider complaints against the unlawful actions of the Pervomaisky Municipal District Administration and the Pervomaisky District Department of Internal Affairs in Bishkek regarding bans on rallies.

Bir Duino lawyers and human rights activists asked the country’s top leadership to pay attention to systemic violations of citizens’ rights amid new risks, conflicts, and disasters in the Central Asian region, particularly in Kyrgyzstan, which must be prevented through respect for human rights and freedoms, the rule of law, and equal access to justice.
