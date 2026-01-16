10:01
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves tourism cooperation agreement with Tajikistan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the tourism cooperation agreement with Tajikistan, reached in Dushanbe in the summer of 2025, by signing a corresponding resolution.

The document was adopted to complete domestic procedures. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been designated as the authorized body responsible for implementing the agreement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the Tajik side of the completion of the necessary domestic procedures for the agreement to enter into force.

The resolution will take effect 10 days after its official publication.
