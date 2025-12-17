10:16
First session of new Zhogorku Kenesh, election of Speaker to take place today

The first session of the new Zhogorku Kenesh will take place today in Kyrgyzstan. President Sadyr Japarov will attend it.

The first session will begin with performing the National Anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the regulations, the newly elected deputies of the eighth convocation will then take the oath of office.

The first session of the new Parliament will be opened by the oldest elected member of Parliament, who will serve as the presiding officer until the election of the Speaker. It is expected that Gulai Mashrapova, who turned 69 on October 9, will open the session today. She was elected in consistency No. 7.

A counting commission will then be formed to elect the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu will once again serve as Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev announced this on his Telegram channel.

He also added that five parliamentary groups had already been formed.

«Almost everyone has joined one or another parliamentary group. I decided to join because it’s easier to address voters’ issues and questions... Of course, being alone is comfortable and free, but solving problems is much more difficult, and on some issues, practically impossible. Leaders of state agencies and local governments are more likely to listen to a group of parliamentarians; they are easier to influence, naturally, through legal means. It’s about advancing the interests of voters. That’s why I joined the parliamentary group. I also took into account the fact that this group will include parliamentarians with powerful authority,» Dastan Bekeshev said.
