Illegal import of 6,000 kg of fish products from Iran to Kyrgyzstan prevented

A shipment of 6,480 kilograms of fish products transported from the Islamic Republic of Iran was prevented from being illegally imported into Kyrgyzstan at Ak-Tilek checkpoint in Chui region. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry, the heavily loaded vehicle carrying the goods was not allowed to enter the country. During inspections conducted by officers of Ak-Tilek border veterinary control point, violations of the EAEU veterinary and sanitary requirements were identified.

After the violations were confirmed, inspectors issued a return order for the shipment. These measures are aimed at ensuring the country’s epizootic safety, protecting public health and upholding the unified veterinary requirements of the EAEU.