Project activities of Turkic Investment Fund to begin in 2026

The second meeting of the Board of Governors of the Turkic Investment Fund was held in Bishkek, the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the ministry, it was decided that the fund’s project activities will officially begin in the first quarter of 2026. This will mark an important milestone in implementing strategic initiatives and launching the organization’s practical operations.

The fund’s headquarters will be located in Istanbul (Turkey). Its members include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan participate as observers. The fund’s initial authorized capital is set at $500 million, with the possibility of increasing it to $1.5 billion.

Objectives of the fund:

promoting sustainable development of Turkic states;

financing infrastructure, industrial, and innovative projects;

supporting small and medium-sized businesses;

strengthening regional economic integration.

Operational mechanisms: