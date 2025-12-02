20:04
IBA President asks UAE and KR to help national team attend World Championships

President of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Umar Kremlev has appealed to the governments of the UAE and Kyrgyzstan to assist in promptly resolving visa issues for the national team of Kyrgyzstan. The Men’s World Boxing Championships kicks off today in Dubai, the Association’s press service reported.

According to IBA, the organization and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working to ensure visa support for Kyrgyz athletes so they can arrive in time for the tournament. Kremlev emphasized that this year’s championship will be record-breaking in terms of participating countries and prize money.

«We are expecting the Kyrgyz team at the World Championships. Together with the UAE government, we are working on visa support to ensure the boxers arrive on time. We also count on the support of the government of Kyrgyzstan. It is important for us that every national team has the opportunity to compete,» the IBA President said.

Earlier, the Boxing Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported that 10 out of 13 athletes had not obtained their visas and were unable to take part in the championship. All required documents were submitted to the IBA organizers, but most of the boxers were denied visas.
