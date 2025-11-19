15:58
USD 87.45
EUR 101.36
RUB 1.07
English

Islamic financing in Kyrgyzstan increases by 82.4 percent

As of September 30, 2025, at least 21 commercial banks and 305 bank branches were operating in the Kyrgyz Republic, the National Bank reported.

According to the data, the total assets of the banking sector increased by 38 percent since the beginning of the year, reaching 1,125.8 trillion soms.

The banking sector’s loan portfolio grew by 35.2 percent to 460.6 billion soms.

Financing based on Islamic principles increased by 82.4 percent, totaling 16.5 billion soms.

The volume of deposits rose by 35.7 percent and reached 804.1 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/351503/
views: 113
Print
Related
Banks in Kyrgyzstan to use new Islamic financial instrument
Islamic finance increases by 61 percent in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking
Eurasian Development Bank to launch “Islamic Window” by 2025
Islamic securities worth 750 million soms issued in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet proposes to make Kyrgyzstan regional center for Islamic economics
Islamic Bank. “Clean” money in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
19 November, Wednesday
15:49
Healthy Heart National Program for 2025-2030 approved in Kyrgyzstan Healthy Heart National Program for 2025-2030 approved i...
15:34
Kyrgyz rapper Bakr denied entry to Russia
15:27
Representatives of CSTO countries discuss countering cyber threats
15:14
Eurasian Center for Russian Language and Culture to be opened in Bishkek
14:54
Islamic financing in Kyrgyzstan increases by 82.4 percent