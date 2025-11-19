Islamic financing in Kyrgyzstan increases by 82.4 percent

As of September 30, 2025, at least 21 commercial banks and 305 bank branches were operating in the Kyrgyz Republic, the National Bank reported.

According to the data, the total assets of the banking sector increased by 38 percent since the beginning of the year, reaching 1,125.8 trillion soms.

The banking sector’s loan portfolio grew by 35.2 percent to 460.6 billion soms.

Financing based on Islamic principles increased by 82.4 percent, totaling 16.5 billion soms.

The volume of deposits rose by 35.7 percent and reached 804.1 billion soms.