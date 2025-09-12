Islamic finance increases by 61 percent in Kyrgyzstan

As of July 31, 2025, there were 21 commercial banks and 303 their branches operating in Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank reported.

According to its data, since the beginning of the year, the total assets of the banking sector have increased by 26.9 percent and amounted to 1,034.9 trillion soms.

The loan portfolio of banks increased by 26.1 percent, amounting to 429.6 billion soms.

The volume of financing based on Islamic principles increased by 61 percent and amounted to 14.5 billion soms.

The volume of deposits increased by 21.1 percent and amounted to 717.6 billion soms.