14:09
USD 87.45
EUR 100.76
RUB 1.08
English

Largest Go tournament in history of Kyrgyzstan takes place in Bishkek

The 2025 Kyrgyz Republic Go Cup took place in Bishkek on October 26, bringing together 120 participants from 14 clubs in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The press service of Go Federation reported.

The tournament was the largest event in the history of the Kyrgyz game and a true celebration for all fans of the ancient strategy board game.

The competitions were held in four groups in a blitz format. Competition was fierce, with 10 to 30 participants vying for each prize.

Winners:

  • 1st place — Bayel Abdymazhitov (Kyu 3, Tensai Club);
  • 2nd place — Nursaid Sharshenov (Kyu 1, Bilimkana JP);
  • 3rd place — Fyodor Kropochev (Dan 1, Sengoku).

According to the organizers, the 2025 Kyrgyzstan Cup was not only a sporting event but also a unifying one. The tournament demonstrated growing interest in the game among children and adults, as well as the high level of player skill in the regions.

«We are proud of every participant—you are helping to build the future of Go in Kyrgyzstan. Next year, we aim for 150 participants,» the Federation representatives noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/350062/
views: 153
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s Go team wins eight medals at tournament in Almaty
Bishkek hosts Zakovat intellectual game initiated by Saida Mirziyoyeva
Trailer of game developed in Kyrgyzstan gains 90,000 views on gaming channel
Digital nomadism: Kyrgyz tribal world launched in Minecraft
Mobile game from Kyrgyzstan reaches final of international competition
ILGERI JOLU quest launched in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan releases kok-boru board game
Man dies during kok-boru game in Talas region
29 parents of teenagers brought to responsibility for #bluewhale game
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
7 November, Friday
14:04
CEC denies registration to 34 candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh CEC denies registration to 34 candidates for Zhogorku K...
13:57
Kyrgyzstan and China intend to cooperate in production of medicinal plant seeds
13:48
Certain fees waived for staff working on China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway
13:38
Kumtor added to privatization program for transfer to Kyrgyzaltyn
12:59
Largest Go tournament in history of Kyrgyzstan takes place in Bishkek