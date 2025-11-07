Largest Go tournament in history of Kyrgyzstan takes place in Bishkek

The 2025 Kyrgyz Republic Go Cup took place in Bishkek on October 26, bringing together 120 participants from 14 clubs in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The press service of Go Federation reported.

The tournament was the largest event in the history of the Kyrgyz game and a true celebration for all fans of the ancient strategy board game.

The competitions were held in four groups in a blitz format. Competition was fierce, with 10 to 30 participants vying for each prize.

Winners:

1st place — Bayel Abdymazhitov (Kyu 3, Tensai Club);

2nd place — Nursaid Sharshenov (Kyu 1, Bilimkana JP);

3rd place — Fyodor Kropochev (Dan 1, Sengoku).

According to the organizers, the 2025 Kyrgyzstan Cup was not only a sporting event but also a unifying one. The tournament demonstrated growing interest in the game among children and adults, as well as the high level of player skill in the regions.

«We are proud of every participant—you are helping to build the future of Go in Kyrgyzstan. Next year, we aim for 150 participants,» the Federation representatives noted.