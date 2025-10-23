Akzhol Makhmudov's father criticizes new coach of Kyrgyz national team

Mukhamed Makhmudov, the father of renowned Kyrgyz wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov, expressed dissatisfaction with the appointment of Ulukbek Karacholokov as head coach of the national Greco-Roman wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan. He wrote about this on social media.

Following the World Championships in Croatia, the head coach of the Kyrgyz national team, Uran Kalilov, resigned, and Ulukbek Karacholokov took his place temporarily. However, this decision drew criticism from Mukhamed Makhmudov, the father of Olympic silver medalist Akzhol Makhmudov. In a statement on social media, he stated that Karacholokov was unworthy of being the national team’s head coach.

«He has never worked as a coach in a gym. After leaving the national team, he hasn’t worked anywhere either. As far as I know, he was involved in horse breeding; he has a talent for horse breeding and riding. But how can someone who grazes horses become the head coach of a wrestling team?» Mukhamed Makhmudov asked.

He noted that the Kyrgyz team failed to win a single medal at the U23 World Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia. According to the famous wrestler’s father, this is further proof that the team needs a more experienced and successful coach.

The Federation has not yet commented on Mukhamed Makhmudov’s statement.