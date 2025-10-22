Construction Ministry specialists discuss development of Manas city plan

Specialists from the Department of Urban Development and Architecture under the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan discussed the development of a detailed plan for Manas city. The ministry’s press service reported.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director of the department Daniyar Bapyshov, representatives of Manas City Hall, the Jalal-Abad Regional Department of Urban Development and Architecture, the State Agency for Geodesy and Cartography, and specialists developing land use and development regulations.

It is necessary to determine the territory subject to detailed planning, which must take into account the city’s development prospects and established urban planning boundaries.

The territory will be delineated in four stages using a topographic survey, taking into account underground and above-ground utility networks.

The department will enter into a contract with the customer for the detailed city plan, jointly develop the technical specifications, and submit a cost estimate to the customer.