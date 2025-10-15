Kyrgyzstan and Japan discuss agreement on elimination of double taxation

Negotiations between official delegations from Kyrgyzstan and Japan on concluding an agreement on the elimination of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion have concluded in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

The parties discussed the document’s provisions and agreed on the draft agreement, and the signing will take place after all necessary internal procedures in both countries are completed.

The agreement aims to eliminate double taxation on corporate and individual income. It will also protect residents of the two countries from discriminatory taxation, prevent tax evasion, and strengthen information exchange between competent authorities.