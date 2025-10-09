World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027

The World Bank has revised upward its outlook for Kyrgyzstan’s economy, projecting that the country will be among the fastest-growing in Central Asia — supported by strong domestic demand and the rapid development of the services sector.

According to the financial institution, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP is expected to grow by about 6.8 percent in 2025, with medium-term growth stabilizing around 5.5 percent.

The report highlights construction, services, and domestic consumption as key growth drivers, while investment and export performance may be constrained by weaker re-export activity and external environment.

The World Bank also estimates that the budget deficit could reach 2.2 percent of GDP in 2025, while the current account will shrink to 8.3 percent of GDP due to external factors and imports.

Earlier, the Asian Development Bank slightly revised its expectations, projecting Kyrgyzstan’s growth at 8.3 percent in 2025, down from the previous estimate of 8.5 percent.