19:38
USD 87.45
EUR 101.55
RUB 1.07
English

World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027

The World Bank has revised upward its outlook for Kyrgyzstan’s economy, projecting that the country will be among the fastest-growing in Central Asia — supported by strong domestic demand and the rapid development of the services sector.

According to the financial institution, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP is expected to grow by about 6.8 percent in 2025, with medium-term growth stabilizing around 5.5 percent.

The report highlights construction, services, and domestic consumption as key growth drivers, while investment and export performance may be constrained by weaker re-export activity and external environment.

The World Bank also estimates that the budget deficit could reach 2.2 percent of GDP in 2025, while the current account will shrink to 8.3 percent of GDP due to external factors and imports.

Earlier, the Asian Development Bank slightly revised its expectations, projecting Kyrgyzstan’s growth at 8.3 percent in 2025, down from the previous estimate of 8.5 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/346643/
views: 144
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Entrepreneurs contribute over 664 billion soms to Kyrgyzstan’s economy
Kyrgyzstan's economy shows steady growth — Eurasian Development Bank
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
World Bank to provide Kyrgyzstan with $101.5 million program loan
World Bank to continue supporting projects in Kyrgyzstan
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years
Business activity index in Kyrgyzstan higher than in USA
Signs of "overheating" and structural imbalances in Kyrgyzstan's economy
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
9 October, Thursday
18:16
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast...
17:36
SDMK selects airline to transport pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan for Hajj
17:29
Russia and Tajikistan sign agreement on development of labor migration
17:21
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Tajikistan
17:15
Hizb ut-Tahrir members detained in Kyrgyzstan