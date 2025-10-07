Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan: Residential buildings, social facilities damaged

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake that hit Kyrgyzstan on October 6 at 2.28 a.m. damaged residential buildings and social facilities. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, small cracks appeared on the walls of a school, a kindergarten, a first-aid post, and three residential buildings in the village of Bashky-Terek.

«The same situation is in Kurulush and Chakmak-Suu villages in Jalal-Abad region, and in the villages of Sheker and Semetey in Talas region. A total of six residential buildings, a kindergarten, four schools, and two first-aid posts were damaged. Civil protection personnel are working,» the statement reads.