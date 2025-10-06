Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight

A magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the tremors were recorded today, October 6, at 2.28 a.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Kyrgyz Republic (Talas range), 23 kilometers northwest of Chakmak-Suu village, 25 kilometers north of Bashky-Tush village, and 85 kilometers southwest of Talas.

The earthquake measured magnitude 5.5 in Chakmak-Suu village, 5 — in Bashky-Terek, 4.5 — in Kara-Sai, Kek-Sai, Sheker, Kainar, Chon-Kara-Buura, and Bakai-Ata villages, and 4 — in Talas.

The earthquake was also felt in southern Kazakhstan. According to the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research, the earthquake was recorded today at 1.29 a.m. Astana time. Its magnitude was 5.9.

The tremors were felt by residents of Zhambyl and Turkestan regions, as well as Shymkent.

The epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, 465 kilometers southwest of Almaty, the statement says.