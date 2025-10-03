12:47
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Individuals wanted by Interpol detained

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan continues active efforts to track down and detain suspects hiding abroad from investigation and trial.

On August 23, K.E., 54, was detained in the United Arab Emirates. He had been on Interpol’s international wanted list on fraud charges. According to case files, between December 2017 and January 2018, he deceived a citizen, K.V., by promising stable income from cryptocurrency investments and fraudulently obtained $22,000 and 1 million soms before fleeing.

In addition, extradition procedures were completed for another Interpol fugitive, S.I., 59, who had been detained in the UAE since 2015 for violating local laws and held in a Dubai detention facility. He is accused of tax evasion on a large scale (Article 213), illegal border crossing (Article 346), and use of forged documents (Article 350) under Kyrgyz law.

Investigators found that S.I. used falsified documents — including a birth certificate, passport, and ID card — issued under another person’s name for border crossings and business activities. As the founder of a company, he conspired with its director to organize a tax evasion scheme that caused state losses exceeding 18 million soms.

Both detainees have been extradited to Kyrgyzstan and handed over to investigative authorities.

The work was carried out in cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Committee for National Security.
