Kyrgyzstan's grain and vegetable harvest exceeds last year's figures

Kyrgyzstan’s grain and vegetable harvest exceeded last year’s figures. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, the year was marked by an increase in both the yield and the total harvest volume of major agricultural crops.

As of now, 529,700 hectares of crops have been harvested out of a total 679,000 hectares planned, which is 78 percent of the target. Last year, the figure stood at 520,900 hectares.

The average yield across the country has reached 31.6 centners per hectare, with a total grain harvest of 1,674,400 tons — 158,000 tons more than the previous year.

Vegetable harvesting has been carried out on 44,100 hectares, or 78.1 percent of the planned area. The highest yields were recorded in Jalal-Abad region.