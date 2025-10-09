14:57
Use of harvesters cuts cotton picking costs fourfold in Aravan district

In the Aravan district, where cotton is cultivated on 1,115 hectares, mechanical cotton harvesters have been introduced for the current harvest season. According to the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, last year cotton was harvested manually at a cost of 17 soms per kilogram.

«This year, mechanized harvesting costs just 4 soms per kilogram, which has significantly reduced production expenses and eased the workload for rural workers,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Agriculture added that under 3+2+1 project, a single seed production farm was selected in Aravan district to serve as a base for cotton cultivation. A Field Day was held there for local farmers, showcasing new agrotechnical methods, ways to increase yields, and modern cotton harvesting technologies.
