13:55
USD 87.35
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

Almost 60 percent of grain harvest collected in Kyrgyzstan

Almost 60 percent of grain harvest have been collected in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to its data, 40,500 hectares of the total grain crop area of ​​678,400 hectares have been harvested. This figure is 29,200 hectares higher than in the same period last year.

The highest yield is recorded in Jalal-Abad region: on average, 30 centners of wheat and 24 centners of barley were harvested per hectare.

Corn harvesting has begun in Osh region.

Vegetable, melon and potato harvesting continues in all regions.
link: https://24.kg/english/341162/
views: 142
Print
Related
Grain harvesting is more than 90 percent complete in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan expects record sugar beet harvest
Ministry of Agriculture: Potato yield in Kyrgyzstan is higher than in 2023
71 percent of grain crops harvested in Kyrgyzstan
Wheat and beet harvest increases in Kyrgyzstan thanks to high-quality seeds
Drought shrinks wheat crop by 38 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Barley yields decrease by 57.9 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Flour reserves in Kyrgyzstan to be enough until spring
Almost half million tons of wheat harvested in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
27 August, Wednesday
12:56
Sadyr Japarov: Kumtor will operate in national interest for another 40–50 years Sadyr Japarov: Kumtor will operate in national interest...
12:29
Almost 60 percent of grain harvest collected in Kyrgyzstan
12:16
iPhone sales fraud exposed at TsUM mall in Bishkek
12:05
Bishkek to host "Place - Action" Theater Festival
11:20
Ilgiz Sydygaliev appointed head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan