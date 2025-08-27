Almost 60 percent of grain harvest collected in Kyrgyzstan

Almost 60 percent of grain harvest have been collected in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to its data, 40,500 hectares of the total grain crop area of ​​678,400 hectares have been harvested. This figure is 29,200 hectares higher than in the same period last year.

The highest yield is recorded in Jalal-Abad region: on average, 30 centners of wheat and 24 centners of barley were harvested per hectare.

Corn harvesting has begun in Osh region.

Vegetable, melon and potato harvesting continues in all regions.