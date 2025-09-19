Hot summer leads to drop in grain harvest in Kyrgyzstan

Abnormally hot weather during the summer of 2025 has significantly reduced grain yields in Kyrgyzstan. The Agriculture Statistics Department of the National Statistical Committee reported.

As of August 23, over 900,000 tons of grain had been harvested, nearly 23 percent less than during the same period in 2024, despite a 6 percent increase in harvested area to 429,000 hectares.

The main decline occurred in Chui and Talas regions, with average wheat yields falling by 31.6 percent and barley by 31.5 percent.

Crops that grew despite the heat included: