III CIS Games open in Ganja: 126 Kyrgyz athletes to compete for medals

The opening ceremony of the III CIS Games took place in Ganja at a newly inaugurated stadium, organizers reported.

The official ceremony began with the raising of the state flag of Azerbaijan, followed by the athletes’ parade.

A total of about 2,400 athletes are participating in the CIS Games, representing the Commonwealth countries as well as Cuba, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Nurlan Seytimov read out an address from CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev to the organizers, participants, and guests, expressing confidence that the Games will leave a bright mark in the history of the Commonwealth’s sports movement and contribute to strengthening cooperation. The ceremony continued with a theatrical performance, a drone show, and fireworks.

The III CIS Games are being held across seven cities of Azerbaijan and will conclude on October 8. The program includes competitions in 21 sports, with 505 sets of medals at stake.

The I CIS Games took place in Kazan in September 2021.

Kyrgyzstan is represented by 126 athletes.