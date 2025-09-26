14:26
FIFA unveils official mascots for 2026 World Cup

FIFA has revealed the official mascots for the 2026 World Cup.

Canada will be represented by Maple the Moose, Mexico — Zayu the Jaguar. The United States will be symbolized by Clutch the Bald Eagle.

«Maple, Zayu, and Clutch are full of joy, energy, and spirit of unity — just like the FIFA World Cup itself,» FIFA President Gianni Infantino said during the announcement.

The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Canada and Mexico, with the final scheduled for July 19.

For the first time in history, the tournament will feature 48 national teams. Of these, 45 will qualify through tournaments held from March 21, 2025 to March 31, 2026, while the three host nations — the USA, Canada, and Mexico — automatically qualify.
