30-million-soms corruption scheme uncovered in Sports Department of Kyrgyzstan

A major corruption scheme has been uncovered in the Department of Physical Culture and Sports under the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the investigation, in 2023, the department’s deputy director, T.S.S., the head of the finance department, A.R.D., and the director of F LLC, T.N.A., inflated prices and falsified purchase lists totaling approximately 30 million soms when purchasing sports and medical equipment.

As a result, the state suffered losses of over 10 million soms. The purchased equipment remains unused in a warehouse, and some of the materials are expired.

Three suspects have been taken into custody. Involvement of other officials in the corruption scheme is being investigated.