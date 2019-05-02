15:15
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz Government not issued a single license for exploration for year

Current composition of the Government of Kyrgyzstan has not issued a single exploration license. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, many protesters against the development of deposits say they do not believe the decisions of the Government.

«I, of course, apologize, but this decision was made precisely because the state takes the opinion of citizens into account. Today, before making a decision on development of the field, one of the points is the opinion of the population. As of today, the position of the Government was expressed by the Prime Minister and the population was informed about it,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

Recall, members of Parliament hear information of the Government on measures to ensure radiation safety of the population of Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 58
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to issue subsoil use licenses under condition of state participation
Issue of electronic licenses throughout Kyrgyzstan to start in October
Entrepreneurs can acquire licenses in Bishkek and Osh online
Price of limestone deposit reduced due to discontent of local residents
Kyrgyzstan needs to license religious educational institutions
Kyrgyzstan revokes 19 licenses for use of subsoil resources
Reduction of licensed types of activities proposed in Kyrgyzstan
Issue of licenses for deposits proposed to be changed in Kyrgyzstan
Only third of driving schools in Kyrgyzstan comply with licensing requirements
License of copper-gold deposit Bozymchak renewed
Popular
Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek
Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov
Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow
CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan