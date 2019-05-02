Kyrgyz Government not issued a single license for exploration for year

Current composition of the Government of Kyrgyzstan has not issued a single exploration license. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, many protesters against the development of deposits say they do not believe the decisions of the Government.

«I, of course, apologize, but this decision was made precisely because the state takes the opinion of citizens into account. Today, before making a decision on development of the field, one of the points is the opinion of the population. As of today, the position of the Government was expressed by the Prime Minister and the population was informed about it,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

Recall, members of Parliament hear information of the Government on measures to ensure radiation safety of the population of Kyrgyzstan.