Kyrgyz suppliers deliver over 55 tons of fruit and berries to regions of Russia

Since January 1, 2025, more than 55 tons of fresh berries (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, cherries, black cherries, currants) and fruits (peaches, nectarines, and apricots) have been delivered to the Perm Krai from Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Rosselkhoznadzor Administration for Kirov Oblast, the Udmurt Republic, and the Perm Krai reported.

During the same period in 2024, no fresh berries and fruits from Kyrgyzstan were imported into the region.

Rosselkhoznadzor regularly checks the quality of imported products, taking samples and checking accompanying documents. According to the results of the analysis, a quarantine pest, the oriental fruit moth, was found in a small batch of peaches. About a ton of this fruit was banned from import.

The rest of the produce complies with the standards. Quarantine phytosanitary control certificates have been issued for it.