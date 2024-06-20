Bakyt Torobaev: We are striving to increase export of organic fruits

«We are striving to increase fruit exports,» Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobaev, said at the Republican Forum «Berries of Kyrgyzstan: First Export Product for $1 billion.»

He noted that priority is given to the production of organic and high-quality agricultural products.

«To achieve these ambitious goals, it is necessary to improve quality, use new innovative technologies, build processing plants, logistics, refrigeration units, attach special importance to knowledge in the field of training farmers and specialists, create conditions for expanding export opportunities, and actively introduce modern drip irrigation systems. I am sure that today’s forum will be an excellent platform for the exchange of experience, knowledge and ideas,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

He added that a significant increase in interest in Kyrgyz berries was registered recently on the international market.

The forum also included a workshop on proper berry cultivation by a Professor Miguel Hermes Ahumada from America, an agronomist with 40 years of experience, a manufacturer of raspberries, currants, blueberries and strawberries, a specialist in applied agricultural research and berry production.