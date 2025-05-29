12:35
Export of frozen fruit from Kyrgyzstan abroad increased almost 40 times

In the first quarter of 2025, an increase in the export of frozen fruit by almost 40 times compared to the same period last year was registered in Kyrgyzstan. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

According to the analysis of the committee, in January-March 2024, only 4 tons of frozen fruit were exported for $ 20,500. For the same period in 2025, the volume of supplies increased to 155.4 tons — for $ 259,200.

The main buyers of frozen fruit from the Kyrgyz Republic are the CIS countries. Most of the products were shipped to Uzbekistan — 59 tons, Kazakhstan — 57.3 tons, Russia — 39.1 tons.

The significant growth in exports was influenced by a significant improvement in logistics and the opening of warehouses for storing frozen products, as well as an increase in the volume of fruit processing.
