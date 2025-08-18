09:50
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details

The Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan has released details about the incident involving a military Mi-8 helicopter that made a hard landing near Pobeda Peak.

According to the ministry, while descending from the summit, a German and a Russian citizen were injured, while another climber — an Italian citizen — died.

A helicopter (tail number 205) was dispatched to evacuate the injured. Due to difficult weather conditions, it made a hard landing. Onboard were the crew and six rescuers, some of whom sustained injuries. However, their lives are not in danger.

Another helicopter, a Mi-17VM, was sent for rescue operations. The injured were transported to Karakol airport and then taken to a hospital. In addition, 13 rescuers were airlifted from Tundyuk Enilchek site to Char-Kuduk camp.

All those rescued are reported to be in satisfactory condition.

Experts will determine the causes of the helicopter incident and assess its technical condition.
