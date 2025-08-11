President restricts non-state experts’ right to conduct explosives examinations

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an important law that changes the approach to forensic expert activities in Kyrgyzstan. The main goal of the new rules is to make expert work more transparent, improve quality, and ensure compliance with the current Criminal Procedure Code.

Under the law, forensic experts will now be able to work independently without mandatory affiliation with organizations — a move expected to expand opportunities and increase competition in the field. However, non-state organizations will no longer be allowed to conduct explosives examinations, which will remain the exclusive domain of state forensic experts.

The law also introduces a new structure — the Chamber of Forensic Experts and an Ethics Commission. These bodies will ensure that experts adhere to professional standards and act with integrity. The Chamber will be governed through a general assembly and council, with clear requirements for its charter.

Another key provision stipulates that when ordering an additional or repeat examination, conclusions from previous examinations must be provided. This measure is aimed at preventing unjustified and duplicate examinations.