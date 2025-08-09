Sadyr Japarov hands over keys to apartments in new microdistrict of Karakol

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov handed over the keys to apartments in the new microdistrict Khan-Tengiri, built by the State Mortgage Company in Karakol city. The press service of the President reported.

The head of state emphasized that the long-awaited and joyful moment has reached the city of Karakol, where a large-scale project to construct an entire microdistrict has been implemented.

The microdistrict consists of 69 nine-story residential blocks with a total of 3,105 apartments. At this stage, keys to 420 apartments have been distributed. Construction of a parking lot, a modern school, a kindergarten, and a mosque is planned. All necessary infrastructure and social facilities have been created for a comfortable life.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that high-quality building materials are used in the construction of houses and all seismic safety requirements are strictly observed. All work is under the personal supervision of the president.

«Construction of residential buildings in Issyk-Kul region does not stop here. By the end of 2025, it is planned to complete the first stage of construction of multi-storey buildings in the city of Cholpon-Ata. In addition, the construction of new residential complexes in the city of Balykchy has recently begun. At the same time, we are actively implementing measures for the comprehensive social, economic, and infrastructure development of the entire region,» Sadyr Japarov said.

An effective tool for the development of regions is also the housing program «My Home». Around 70,000 apartments are being built throughout Kyrgyzstan.

«Seventy thousand apartments are not the limit. We will continue to build housing and hand it over to the people of Kyrgyzstan. Thanks to such initiatives, we create hundreds of new jobs, give an additional impetus to the local economy, contribute to the development of the construction industry, domestic production, small and medium businesses,» the head of state emphasized.

Sadyr Japarov handed over the keys to a new apartment to Karakol resident Makhabat Sherimbekova, a mother of 3 children, who works at the Regional Combined Hospital. He also inspected the apartments and talked to the new residents, wishing them comfort and happiness in their new homes.