Kyrgyzstan tightens fight against extremism

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a package of amendments to the Criminal Code, the Code of Offenses and other regulations aimed at strengthening the fight against extremist activity. The press service of the head of state reported.

It is noted that the amended legislation now includes liability for the storage of extremist materials: the concept of «extremist activity» in the relevant law now officially includes «storage of extremist materials». Liability for this is spelled out in both the Criminal Code and the Code of Offenses.

In addition, the new law spells out liability for the dissemination of extremist content through the media. The procedures for filing applications to the court to recognize materials as extremist or terrorist have also been clarified.
