Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade volume totaled $4,592 billion in January — April 2025, marking a 12.7 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. The National Statistical Committee reported.

The decline is attributed to a reduction in both exports and imports:

Exports fell by 8.2 percent — $730.3 million;

Imports dropped by 12.3 percent — $3,862.1 billion.

However, mutual trade with EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) countries showed growth during the same period, reaching $1,472.7 billion, which is a 3.8 percent increase compared to January—April 2024.

As noted, the Kyrgyz Republic increased both export volumes — $313.6 million — by 1.7 percent, and imports — $1,159.1 billion — by 4.3 percent in trade with the EAEU countries.