Two players kicked out of UAE national camp ahead of match against Kyrgyzstan

Two football players have been kicked out of the UAE national camp ahead of their upcoming match against Kyrgyzstan, Reuters reports.

Reuters
Photo Reuters

Sultan Adel and Khalid Al Dhanhani were suspended for five matches in domestic competitions for misconduct during the national team’s training camp for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The United Arab Emirates Football Association has suspended the defender and forward for five domestic matches and fined each player 500,000 AED ($136,132.21) on Sunday.

The players have left the camp with immediate effect and will not travel with the squad to Kyrgyzstan for Tuesday’s final third round match of Asia’s World Cup 2026 qualifiers, the media outlet reports.

The UAE national team is scheduled to play its next match on June 10 in Bishkek against the national team of Kyrgyzstan.
