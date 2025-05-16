Over 12,000 foreigners receive permission to work in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

As of April 30, 2025, at least 12,232 foreign specialists have been issued a single permit for a period of 60 days. The head of the Department for Work with Foreign Citizens of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic Arlen Aliyasov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the set quota for 2025 is 25,000 people. For comparison, 17,989 foreign citizens received work permits in 2024.

The head of the department recalled that the process of obtaining permits for foreign citizens has been changed from January 1, 2025. According to him, now all documents are submitted through evisa.e-gov.kg portal on a «single window» principle.

In the case of compliance of all the documents provided by the employer in electronic form, a foreign citizen receives permission now not from the interdepartmental commission, but from the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Among those who wish to work in Kyrgyzstan are representatives of 45 countries from around the world.

According to statistics, citizens of the following countries have received work permits in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year: PRC — 2,844 people

Bangladesh — 2,573 people

Pakistan — 1,489 people

Turkey — 314 people

India — 214 people

Uzbekistan — 122 people

Philippines — 17 people

Turkmenistan — 14 people

USA — 13 people

Korea — 40 people

Vietnam — 35 people

Nepal — 4 people

Representatives of other countries — 4,553 people Total: 12,232 foreign citizens.

Arlen Aliyasov added that the number of single permits issued (for a period of 360 days) is 6,386 people.

Answering the question who can bring foreigners to the country to work, the representative of the Ministry of Labor noted that this can be any individual or legal entity.