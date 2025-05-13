Tashiev family sells oil depot and builds hospital in Suzak

The Tashiev family sold their oil depot and used the proceeds to build a Center for Maternity and Child Welfare in Chokmor village, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced during an opening ceremony of the facility.

The new medical center has been named in honor of the mother of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev — Aliyma Tashieva.

According to reports, the family of the SCNS chairman spent 570 million soms on the construction of the medical facility and officially transferred it to the state.

The building includes a maternity ward and a children’s hospital and will employ a total of 470 staff members.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that in the past, wealthy individuals and officials often moved their money abroad, built houses, and opened businesses overseas — some of whom have still not returned.

«The Tashiev family sold their oil depot and invested the funds in their own people by building this hospital. This is a true example of patriotism. This project was not done for profit but for the health of mothers and children and for the wellbeing of the people. The Tashievs’ action is a shining example of devotion to the state and service to the nation,» he stated.