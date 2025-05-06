Road accident involving three passenger buses registered in Bishkek

A traffic accident involving three passenger buses and one passenger car occurred in Bishkek at the intersection of Deng Xiaoping Avenue and Lumumba Street on May 5 in Bishkek.

According to preliminary data, a passenger car and a bus on route No. 215 collided, then two more buses crashed into them — No. 42 and 17.

Patrol Police Service officers arrived at the scene of the accident.

There were no casualties among the passengers. All buses have been delivered to the depot, where the video recordings will be reviewed and a decision will be made.