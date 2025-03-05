Kyrgyzstan and Slovenia hold third round of political consultations

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Meder Abakirov, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, Marko Štucin, held the third round of political consultations.

The parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation with a special focus on deepening mutually beneficial trade and economic relations, as well as exchanging experience in various fields.

They considered expanding the legal and regulatory framework between the two countries and organizing high-level reciprocal visits.

The meeting also focused on mountain initiatives, including the Global Mountain Dialogue for Sustainable Development International Conference, the World Mountain Youth Festival, and the implementation of Mountain Five-Year Program, results of which are planned to be summed up in 2027 at the Second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25.