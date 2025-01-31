18:47
Kyrgyzstan automates tax registration of individuals

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has introduced a system of automatic data exchange with the population registration authorities. Now citizens who register for the first time will be automatically registered for tax purposes.

The innovation will reduce bureaucratic procedures and simplify the registration process, reducing time and financial costs. The State Tax Service said that it will continue to implement digital solutions to create a comfortable environment for taxpayers.

The agency noted that integration with registration authorities is a step towards full digitalization of tax services. In the future, it will provide a convenient and transparent process for all citizens.
