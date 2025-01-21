12:08
165 million soms allocated to Bishkekgorlift to replace old elevators

Bishkekgorlift municipal enterprise was allocated 165 million soms to replace old elevators. Vice Mayor of Bishkek Ramiz Aliev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament.

According to him, 100 elevators will be replaced using this money. A hundred elevators were replaced in 2023 and 2024 each. In previous years, the municipal enterprise replaced 20 elevators per year.

The Vice Mayor informed that Bishkekgorlift services 974 elevators, and 547 elevators of them have been in service for more than 25 years, that is, longer than the prescribed service life.
link: https://24.kg/english/317404/
views: 102
