100 more elevators in multi-storey buildings to be replaced in Bishkek

At least 100 more elevators will be replaced in multi-storey buildings in Bishkek. Director of Bishkekgorlift municipal enterprise Mairambek Samanchiev announced at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Housing and Communal Services, Fuel and Energy Complex, Transport, Communications and Ecology of the Bishkek City Council.

According to him, service life of 60-70 percent of elevators in the capital has ended. They require replacement.

Mairambek Samanchiev added that 100 elevators were replaced in 2023, and the same number is planned for this year.