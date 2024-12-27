09:15
USD 87.00
EUR 90.43
RUB 0.88
English

Aibek Moldogaziev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to USA

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Aibek Moldogaziev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the United States of America.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers signed an order to relieve Aibek Moldogaziev of the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in connection with his transfer to another job. Moldogaziev has held this position since February 14, 2022.

Aibek Moldogaziev was born on May 15, 1973 in Bishkek.

In 1995, he graduated from the Law Faculty of the Kyrgyz State National University.

Since December 1995, he has worked in the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2002-2005, he was the First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN.

In 2009, he held the post of head of the Foreign Policy Department of the presidential administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, and since 2017 — Minister-Counselor at the Permanent Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN.

Since February 2021, he had headed the Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Aibek Moldogaziev is fluent in English. He holds the diplomatic rank of «Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic».
link: https://24.kg/english/315541/
views: 55
Print
Related
U.S. Embassy responds to accusations of media outlets funding
Abdikarim Alimbayev appointed Director of Border Service of Kyrgyzstan
Umbetaly Kydyraliev appointed President of National Olympic Committee
New head of Academy of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Kubanychbek Ysabekov appointed Deputy Chairman of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
Duishonkul Chotonov appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan
New Chairman of Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Almambet Shykmamatov appointed Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
Bakyt Sydykov appointed Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
27 December, Friday
09:12
Balykchy — Kochkor road to be closed for traffic until January 27 Balykchy — Kochkor road to be closed for traffic until...
09:06
Aibek Moldogaziev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to USA
26 December, Thursday
17:43
Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Azerbaijan’s Embassy
17:13
Inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan is 6.2 percent — National Bank
16:19
Parliament passes bill on freedom of religion, sends it to President
16:11
Cabinet Chairman lays capsule at construction site of customs, logistics center
16:02
Kyrgyzstan's economy will continue to grow at high rates in 2025 - EDB