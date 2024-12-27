Aibek Moldogaziev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to USA

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Aibek Moldogaziev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the United States of America.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers signed an order to relieve Aibek Moldogaziev of the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in connection with his transfer to another job. Moldogaziev has held this position since February 14, 2022.

Aibek Moldogaziev was born on May 15, 1973 in Bishkek.

In 1995, he graduated from the Law Faculty of the Kyrgyz State National University.

Since December 1995, he has worked in the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2002-2005, he was the First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN.

In 2009, he held the post of head of the Foreign Policy Department of the presidential administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, and since 2017 — Minister-Counselor at the Permanent Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN.

Since February 2021, he had headed the Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Aibek Moldogaziev is fluent in English. He holds the diplomatic rank of «Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic».