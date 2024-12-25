E-Government Development Index of Kyrgyzstan improves by three positions

Kyrgyzstan’s E-Government Development Index has improved by three positions.

In the Global E-Government Development Index (EGDI), Kyrgyzstan rose to 78th place in 2024, compared to 81st place in 2022.

This index, developed by the United Nations, reflects the level of digitalization in governance and countries’ readiness to implement technologies in public administration.

In 2024, Kyrgyzstan’s overall EGDI score is 0.7316, placing the country among those with a high level of e-government development.

The leader in the index is Denmark with a score of 0.9847, while the Central African Republic ranks last with a score of 0.0947.

The Global E-Government Development Index is a comprehensive indicator of the United Nations (UN) that assesses the readiness and capabilities of national government structures in using information and communication technologies (ICT) to provide citizens with public services.

The survey is conducted with the aim of studying the development of both the e-government institution itself and innovative trends in the socio-political systems of states.

All countries included in the survey are ranked based on a weighted average score derived from three main components: