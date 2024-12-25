10:19
USD 87.00
EUR 90.44
RUB 0.86
English

E-Government Development Index of Kyrgyzstan improves by three positions

Kyrgyzstan’s E-Government Development Index has improved by three positions.

In the Global E-Government Development Index (EGDI), Kyrgyzstan rose to 78th place in 2024, compared to 81st place in 2022.

This index, developed by the United Nations, reflects the level of digitalization in governance and countries’ readiness to implement technologies in public administration.

In 2024, Kyrgyzstan’s overall EGDI score is 0.7316, placing the country among those with a high level of e-government development.

The leader in the index is Denmark with a score of 0.9847, while the Central African Republic ranks last with a score of 0.0947.

The Global E-Government Development Index is a comprehensive indicator of the United Nations (UN) that assesses the readiness and capabilities of national government structures in using information and communication technologies (ICT) to provide citizens with public services.

The survey is conducted with the aim of studying the development of both the e-government institution itself and innovative trends in the socio-political systems of states.

All countries included in the survey are ranked based on a weighted average score derived from three main components:

  • The degree of coverage and quality of Internet services;
  • The level of development of ICT infrastructure;
  • Human capital.
link: https://24.kg/english/315294/
views: 97
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan takes 114th place in HelloSafe World Prosperity Index 2024
Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024
Kyrgyzstan takes 84th place in Global Knowledge Index
Kyrgyzstan outperforms countries in region in English proficiency
Prices and economy: What region of Kyrgyzstan has most optimistic population
Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan grows for third month in a row
Kyrgyzstan included in Global Soft Power Index for the first time
Kyrgyzstan ranked 141st in Corruption Perceptions Index 2023
Kyrgyzstan ranked 77th in Henley & Partners Passport Index
Kyrgyzstan ranks 71st in Digital Quality of Life Index
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
Third People's Kurultai ends in Bishkek Third People's Kurultai ends in Bishkek
25 December, Wednesday
10:10
Over 20 arrested on dry hunger strike in Bishkek's pretrial detention center 1 Over 20 arrested on dry hunger strike in Bishkek's pret...
09:42
E-Government Development Index of Kyrgyzstan improves by three positions
09:22
Sadyr Japarov arrives in St. Petersburg to participate in EAEU and CIS summits
24 December, Tuesday
17:37
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
17:23
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
17:15
Karakol State Nature Park transferred to Presidential Affairs Department
17:05
Kamchybek Tashiev introduces new head of Batken region
16:09
285 snow leopards live on the territory of Kyrgyzstan