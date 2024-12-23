Women's futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Uzbekistan

The women’s futsal teams of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan held their first friendly match. The Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

The result of the game was 7:1 in favor of the opponents of Kyrgyzstan.

The second match will be held today, December 23, in Bishkek.

The qualifying matches for the Women’s Asian Cup will be held from January 11 to January 19, 2025. Nine teams that took first and second places in the groups, as well as the best team that took third place, will advance to the final round.