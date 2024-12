The World Ice Hockey Championship (U20) of the Division III, Group B ended in Bangkok (Thailand). The Ice Hockey Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

The team of Kyrgyzstan defeated South Africa (7:2) and Luxembourg (5:2), but lost to Thailand (2:5). The Kyrgyz team won silver medals with six points.

The winner, the team of Thailand, moved to Group A of the Division III.