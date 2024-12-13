Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy tops UWW world ranking

Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy topped the United World Wrestling (UWW) world ranking for 2024.

The athlete took part in four tournaments in the outgoing year, winning three of them — the Asian Championship, Zagreb Open, and Yasar Dogu.

She has 46,000 points and first place in the final UWW ranking.

The finalist of the 2024 Olympics Alexis Kennedy Blades from the USA has 800 points less. Yuka Kagami from Japan takes the third place in the ranking.

Aisuluu Tynybekova took third place in the weight category up to 62 kilograms, Meerim Zhumanazarova (up to 68 kilograms) is in fifth place in the ranking.

Aiperi Medet kyzy competed in the 76 kg freestyle wrestling tournament at the 2024 Olympics and took fifth place.

She reached the semi-finals of the wrestling tournament. In the quarter-finals, she defeated Ritika from India. But she lost to Kennedy Blades from the USA.

Aiperi Medet kyzy failed to win a bronze medal in the freestyle wrestling tournament at the Games. She lost to a representative of Cuba Milaimys Marín Potrille.