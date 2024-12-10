15:57
Parliament’s Committee approves bill on status of digital som

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the bill on amendments to some legislative acts on the legal status of the national digital currency — the digital som — in the first reading.

The initiator of the document is the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. Information about it was presented by the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Mels Attokurov.

The bill was developed in order to launch a pilot project on the prototype of the national currency «digital som», to create a legal basis and its status.

During the discussion, MP Karim Khandzheza asked questions about the advantages and definition of the term «digital som». Mels Attokurov responded that the new form of the national currency is safer.

The committee also considered and approved the draft law on assigning the geographical name Bakai-Ata to the highest unnamed peak, 4,457 meters high, of the mountain range located on the southwestern side of Kara-Sai village, Amanbayev aiyl aimak, Aitmatov district, Talas region in the first reading.
link: https://24.kg/english/313714/
