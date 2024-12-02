Kamchybek Tashiev calls on to explain origin of word “Kyrgyz” to foreigners

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev called on to explain the origin of the word «Kyrgyz» to foreigners. He posted about this on Facebook.

According to the head of the state committee, when he was on a business trip abroad, he was asked a question about the etymology of the word «Kyrgyz».

«I explained to them that the word «Kyrgyz» comes from the words «kyrylgys» — ineradicable, «tugongus» — endless, inexhaustible. It is important that every Kyrgyz knows the history of his origin and can properly explain it to others. This is our history and our future. We have to know and be proud of it,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He expressed confidence that historians will be able to give a detailed and scientifically based explanation of the etymology of the word «Kyrgyz».